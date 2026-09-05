A local woman is finding ways to help family and community back in Nepal

For Jeena Gurung Vomhof, the Minnesota State Fair was supposed to be a celebration.

A chance to share the art and traditions of the country she still calls home.

Then came devastating news from Nepal.

"I was almost done with the set up to be selling at the 2026 Minnesota State Fair. Excited, pumped, you know, new space, new energy, and I couldn't, I couldn't see my social media, like what's happening. It was like, that was not real to me. And I just called my mom and said what's happening," said Gurung Vomhof.

Gurung Vomhof is originally from Kathmandu.

Nepal is home to Gurung Vomhof's family, her memories, and the women whose work she brings to Minnesota.

"Nepal is a beautiful country. It's an Asian country, right below China and above India, surrounded by beautiful mountains, beautiful people, the tradition, the culture, the love, the humanity that is there in the country I still miss and I try to bring that wherever I go," explained Gurung Vomhof.

Through her business, Namaste Brows & Boutique in Roseville, Gurung Vomhof employs sixteen women in Nepalmaking — hand-crafted earrings, cashmere shawls, hemp, and felt gift items. 100% of the proceeds go back to the makers.

"Each and every piece that I sell has a story," said Gurung Vomhof.

But right now, she's carrying a story of loss.

"My friends, my family, who are far and close, are still back home and we have lost two cousins, 21 and 35, who were going trekking. They're missing," said Gurung Vomhof

She talks with family every day, trying to stay connected while holding herself together.

At the fair, people she doesn't know are giving her something she needs right now.

"My favorite thing right now is hugs. You know, when I'm holding all of this, I don't know how, I have the right word physically, emotionally.

Joy, hurt? That hug means so much," said Gurung Vomhof

Those moments are helping her keep going.

She's already thinking beyond the immediate crisis - about children, education, and rebuilding.

"Education is the root of everything, everything. For me, maybe I can build a classroom, but I can't do it alone. I need all of you," said Gurung Vomhof.

For now, she'll keep standing for Nepal, sharing its culture, and believing in the people standing with her.

"I am at the grandstand at the lower level, row number nine, wide open with colors, with joy, and I'm going to be standing here every single minute," said Gurung Vomhof.