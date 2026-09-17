85-year-old thwarts armed home intruder's attempt to steal car

An 85-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota, woman helped stop an armed home intruder from stealing her vehicle this week by trapping him inside her garage, according to authorities.

The incident began Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood, when the homeowner said a man entered her home through a back door while she was inside.

Ramsey County deputies said the suspect was armed with a knife. According to police, he grabbed the keys from inside the home and headed to the car in the garage.

As the suspect tried to drive away, the homeowner quickly closed the garage door, preventing him from escaping in the vehicle. Forced to abandon the attempt, the suspect fled on foot, authorities said.

Investigators later linked the suspect to a stealing spree across St. Paul.

"It's unclear what the motive was," Ramsey County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joe Kill said.

The following day, deputies located the suspect driving a different stolen vehicle and attempted to stop him near Ford Parkway.

"We thought it would be the best place to take him down. He was kind of caught up in traffic," Kill said. "As we attempted to, he ended up ramming cars and ourselves out of the way."

Witnesses told authorities he approached people who were out for a walk and asked for directions to Minneapolis.

Deputies said those witnesses provided a detailed description of the suspect, while a camera captured the license plate of the stolen vehicle in Minneapolis. The information helped investigators track the suspect to another St. Paul residence.

Police say the man was hiding inside a closet and they took him into custody.

Deputies say the suspect, described as a career thief, is now being held in the Ramsey County Jail. He is facing a first-degree burglary charge.

"To make the citizens of Ramsey County and Hennepin County feel safer, that a guy that would steal people's cars or go into people's homes is off the streets as fast as possible is our number one goal," he said.