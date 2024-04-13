Mass shooting in Chicago leaves 1 child dead, 10 other people injured in Back of the Yards

Girl killed, 10 other people wounded in Chicago mass shooting Girl killed, 10 other people wounded in Chicago mass shooting 01:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One child was killed and ten other people, including three other children, were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. near West 52nd Street and South Damen Avenue, Chicago police said. The victims were at a family gathering when the shooting happened.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of 18 rounds fired and found multiple people shot on the block, police said. Officers then began providing life-saving care, including tourniquets and chest seals, according to Chicago Police Area One Deputy Chief Don Jerome.

An 8-year-old girl was shot in the head and died, police said. Her name was not immediately released.

A 1-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were each shot multiple times and were in critical condition Saturday night. A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his left pinky finger, and was in good condition. Officials said the ages of the adult victims ranged from 19 to 40.

Police said a witness saw a black sedan drive up, and someone inside fire multiple shots before driving off.

"This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related," Jerome said. "The offenders' actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city."

A source said the children were playing outside when the shooting happened. Some adults were inside or on the porch at the time.

Street pastor Donovan price said the impact on the families has been devastating.

"I think a part of Chicago has died. Part of Chicago, like the mothers when I first got here, the families when I first got here tonight, should be screaming, should be running, should be crying. We all should," he said.

Some witnesses described two shooters on foot, police said.

No one was in custody Sunday morning. Area One detectives were investigating.