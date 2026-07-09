71 cats rescued by Animal Humane Society

A Twin Cities animal rescue saved 71 cats after getting a call from a concerned neighbor in Sibley County, Minnesota.

"On Tuesday, we sent a team of people to go get as many cats as they could. We ended up with 71 here," said Dr. Sara Lewis, Vice President of Veterinary Medicine at the Animal Humane Society.

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Lewis said it was a call from a concerned neighbor about a house that had been abandoned.

"The conditions they were living in were pretty substantial in terms of the air quality. The uncleanliness they were living in," said Lewis.

The felines didn't have access to water. Many showed signs of respiratory infections and had open wounds.

"Getting them vaccinated is our top notch priority," Lewis added. "Every single cat will get a medical evaluation. Every single cat will get a behavioral evaluation."

The Animal Humane Society says they have two investigators who cover the entire state of Minnesota. They've made contact with the owner of the abandoned property, who fully surrendered the animals to the organization. Investigators say the owner has been cooperative.

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"To know the day that they arrive here is the day they get the help that they need. It's uplifting to me. It's why I come to work every day," said Lewis.

After each of the cats gets spayed or neutered, they'll be ready for adoption.

"These animals don't have anybody else," Lewis said.

The rescue team didn't find any deceased cats at the scene. The Animal Humane Society hopes to have them up for adoption in the coming weeks.

Visit the Animal Humane Society website to learn more.