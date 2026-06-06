56 Brewing's patio sparks debate

It's a debate over a busy patio—56 Brewing says Xcel Energy is asking them to demolish their popular seating area.

On a typical summer sunny day, this northeast spot is popping.

"It's just a place that means a lot to our neighborhood," said Danielle Pallas of 56 Brewing. "People aren't thrilled a big business is tearing it down."

She says the patio was built 8 years ago on a portion of property owned by Xcel Energy.

"We're very understanding that this was built illegally," said Pallas.

Pallas says the company has requested it's demolition and asks they remove the permanent wooden staircase and parking signs that lie on their property too, which hasn't been much of an issue with the Fortune 500 until they heard from Xcel this past October.

"They reached out, had a land survey company come through and sent a notice saying the patio was infringing on their property and needed to be demolished," Pallas added.

Something that's sparked conversation online and within the community.

"This patio's had weddings, celebrations of life," she said.

The brewery says once they remove this part of the patio, they're going to be in a 70 seat deficit. They also add that this is the time of year they could definitely use all of those seats.

In a statement, Xcel Energy says:

We are aware of the situation involving 56 Brewing and our property nearby our Riverside Generating Plant. An extension of their patio was built on our property without our knowledge and permission. Since last year, we've worked closely with the owners to address the issue, which has led to our request for its removal as the property is adjacent to an operating power plant and unauthorized structures near critical energy infrastructure create safety and operational concerns. We appreciate the owners' collaboration and efforts to return our property to its original condition. We support local businesses and value the strong relationships we have with them as we work together to create a vibrant, sustainable energy future.



"It's hard to run a small business right now," Pallas told WCCO. "We've tried it all, leasing the land, renting the land."

The brewery says they'll demolish their patio on June 11th.