Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch to coach NBA Western Conference All-Stars game

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch will coach the NBA Western Conference All-Stars game in Indianapolis later this month, the NBA announced Sunday.

Finch will join two Timberwolves players, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, in Indianapolis for the game on Feb. 18.

Finch is the second head coach in Timberwolves history to be named to the All-Star game. This is Finch's first time being named an All-Star head coach.

In December, Finch was named the Western Conference Coach of the month for October and November.

Under Finch's guidance, the Timberwolves have a 35-15 record this season and are tied for the best 50-game start to a season in franchise history.

Finch is in his fourth season as head coach for the Timberwolves, leading them to 139 total wins throughout his tenure so far — the second Timberwolves coach to achieve 100 or more victories.

Riley Moser

Riley Fletcher Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on February 4, 2024

