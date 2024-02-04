Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch to coach NBA Western Conference All-Stars game

Glen Taylor reflects on his legacy with Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch will coach the NBA Western Conference All-Stars game in Indianapolis later this month, the NBA announced Sunday.

Finch will join two Timberwolves players, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, in Indianapolis for the game on Feb. 18.

Finch is the second head coach in Timberwolves history to be named to the All-Star game. This is Finch's first time being named an All-Star head coach.

In December, Finch was named the Western Conference Coach of the month for October and November.

Under Finch's guidance, the Timberwolves have a 35-15 record this season and are tied for the best 50-game start to a season in franchise history.

Finch is in his fourth season as head coach for the Timberwolves, leading them to 139 total wins throughout his tenure so far — the second Timberwolves coach to achieve 100 or more victories.