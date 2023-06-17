NEXT Drive: Fatal crash closes I-94 in east metro

WOODBURY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that shut down a stretch of Interstate 94 overnight between Woodbury and Lakeland.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and left a fiery, smoky scene.

CBS News

The state patrol said two vehicles were involved and called it a fatal crash, but did not say how many people were killed or hurt.

They also confirm this was a deadly crash, but we are still waiting to learn how many people were killed or hurt.

READ MORE: 5 killed in south Minneapolis crash caused by driver fleeing state patrol, police say

As of 8 a.m., traffic was still being diverted off of I-94.