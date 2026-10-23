4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota on Oct. 23-25

WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, including plenty of spooky events.

AJ's pick:

The Great Pumpkin Halloween Festival is this weekend at the Landmark Center in St. Paul.

There will be a costume parade, face painting, a DJ, crafts and even a carnival to enjoy.

It's all happening Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and don't forget a costume and bag for candy. And it's all free!

Heather's pick:

Ghost tours continue in Anoka this weekend, along with plenty of other Halloween fun like the big parade Saturday.

Ghost Tours run all month, with so many ways to take part. There is a pre-recorded option, Zoom tours, and of course the live group tour.

The Anoka County Historical Society leads these tours full of true stories, like doors that lock on their own, chairs that move and more.

Tickets are around $20.

Joseph's pick:

The Great Minnesota Show and Tell is happening over at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul.

The event is celebrating America's 250th anniversary through the items you have at home.

The one-day "people's exhibit" will share how Minnesota played a role in our nation's history.

Participants will bring items from home that showcase that history in some way, like family heirlooms, service medals, historic documents and more.

The show runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the regular $15 ticket fee gets you in.

Shayla's pick:

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is transforming Grand Casino Arena all this weekend in St. Paul.

There are multiple shows per day, with tickets still available.

All-weekend events:

Phantom's Feast in Shakopee

Ghosts of Anoka Walking Tour

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in St. Paul

Friday, Oct. 2

Dancing Under the Chandeliers: Spooky Swing Night in St. Paul

Minnesota Children's Museum Halloween Party in St. Paul

Sip and See Vintage Doll Soiree in Marshall

Zac Brown Band at Target Center in Minneapolis

Saturday, Oct. 3

Booktoberfest for Grownups in Minneapolis

2nd Annual MN STEM Book Festival in Minneapolis

Fall Into Magic Festival in Minneapolis

Howl-O-Ween at The Green in Minneapolis

The Great Minnesota Show & Tell in St. Paul

Lanterns & Legends in St. Paul

Puzzle Palooza in Bemidji

Iron Range Barn Dances in Virginia

Anoka Grande Day Parade

Sunday, Oct. 4

The Downtown Tailgate in Minneapolis

BOOnion Depot 2026 in St. Paul

Sourdough for Beginners in Stillwater

Landmark Center Great Pumpkin Festival in St. Paul