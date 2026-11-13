4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota on Nov. 13-15

WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, including plenty of outdoor action.

AJ's pick:

Saturday is the season opener of the Minnesota Roller Derby at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul. This is the 23rd season.

The team says to expect friendly bickering while they settle disagreements on the track. Game one is between Bodies of Water and Wednesday Warnings, and game two is Maul Rats versus Roller Vortex.

At the same time, they are hosting a cold weather donation drive, so bring in your gently used essentials to donate. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first game starts at 6 p.m.

Heather's pick:

The Roseville Oval opens for public skating on Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. with weather permitting. There is then public skating and hockey daily at the oval.

It's $9 per person to get on the ice, or you can do a 10-session punch card for $70. If you need skates, you can rent them for $5.

Joseph's pick:

On Saturday morning you can head out to Lake Harriet in Minneapolis to watch the migrating ducks and other birds. This is hosted by the Land of Lakes Bird Alliance and it's free.

They are meeting at 9 a.m. along the shore behind the bandshell, then there will be a guided walk on a paved path. Organizers say this is good for all birders, from beginners to experience. Binoculars will be available and this is free to attend.

All-weekend events:

Eden Prairie Craft and Gift Shows

A Christmas Carol Opening at Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis

Friday, Nov. 13

Sun Meadow Farm Holiday Market in Carver

Soup and Soda Night in St. Paul

Saturday, Nov. 14

Hope and Healing Expo in Blaine

Eagan Home Show

Native American Heritage Day in Duluth

Salvation Army Tree of Lights Tree Lighting in St. Paul

Sunday, Nov. 15

Santa Arrives at Mall of America in Bloomington