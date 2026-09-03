4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota Sept. 4-7, 2026
WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, including at the Minnesota State Fair.
State Fair
- Grandstand Acts: Hardy, TLC, Talent Contest and Cece Winans
- Saturday is FFA Day
- Sunday is Cultural Destinations Day
Friday
- Canterbury Festival of Champions
- F1RST Wrestling Event at Oakdale Library
- Star Watch at Lake Elmo Park Reserve
- Puzzle Club at Eat My Words Bookstore, Minneapolishttps://westopolis.org/events/movies-in-the-park-fern-hill/
- Zootopia 2 at Movies in the Park in St. Louis Park
Saturday
- Free first Saturday at Walker Art Center
- Free school supplies giveaway at Kingston Park
- Art Play at MIA
- Apple House at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
Sunday
- Some Splash Pads Closing at Andrews Park
- Franconia Art and Farmer's Market Franconia Scuplture Park
- Keith Ellison's Labor BBQ at Minnehaha Park
- Daisy Fest in Albert Lea