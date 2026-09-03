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4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota Sept. 4-7, 2026

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, including at the Minnesota State Fair.

State Fair

  • Grandstand Acts: Hardy, TLC, Talent Contest and Cece Winans 
  • Saturday is FFA Day 
  • Sunday is Cultural Destinations Day 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

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