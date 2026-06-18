4 Your Weekend: Parktacular, Midsommar and the Stone Arch Bridge Festival
We have another action-packed weekend with events happening every day all across the state, including plenty of ways to celebrate Father's Day!
Heather's pick: St. Louis Park Parktacular
St. Louis Park is getting in the community spirit. The annual Parktacular starts Friday night, but the big highlight is the Grand Day Parade on Saturday. The parade even outdates the celebration. It will run through downtown from noon to 2 p.m. The kidtacular will be after, featuring a petting zoo, juggling demonstrations and a fishing clinic.
Joseph's pick: American Swedish Institute Midsommar Celebration
Midsommar! Hosted by the American Swedish Institute, the annual celebration is being held Saturday. There will be live music, dancing around the maypole and flower crown making. You can buy tickets in advance to pick a time to attend, or arrive day of after 1:30 p.m.
A.J.'s pick: Stone Arch Bridge Art and Music Festival
The Stone Arch Bridge Festival is this weekend. More than 200 artists will be taking part. That includes the culinary arts market if you're looking to try something new. A.J.'s favorite part? The vintage and vinyl market, where he can pick up something new to spin. The event also includes a giant paint-by-numbers.
Thursday events
Friday events
- New Hope Citywide Garage Sale
- Back to the Fifties cruises at Minnesota State Fairgrounds
- 28th Annual Twin Cities Jazz Fest
- Second weekend of Buffalo Days in Buffalo
- Rockin' Rogers
- Winstock
Saturday events
- Trading Card Games Show in St. Paul
- Pavek Museum's first-ever video game night and tournament
- K-Pop Summer Bash Kickoff at the Rivercentre
- 30th Annual Community Peace Celebration in Rondo neighborhood
- Grandma's Marathon in Duluth ft. Rock the Bayfront free concert
- New London Porchfest
- Food Truck Extravaganza Stillwater
Sunday events
- Father's Day at Surly ft. free Charlie Parr concert
- Daddy-O on the Patio at Malcolm Yards
- Crystal Airport Open House and Fly-in
- Free rides on the Como-Harriet Streetcar for dads