4 Your Weekend: World Cup Street Fair, Fireworks Spectacular and Pan-O-Prog

We have an action-packed weekend, with lots of celebrations in store across the state for the Fourth of July.

Saturday, there are two big match-ups: Canada playing Morocco and Paraguay taking on France, and Utepils is hoping you'll swing by to watch. They're hosting a festival for the whole family with a big viewing screen, international food and activities for all ages. The fun runs all day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. As for the U.S. Men's National Team, they play Belgium on Monday night.

It's the Fourth of July — you have to have fireworks! Friday at Canterbury Park is their Fireworks Spectacular. Officials say the night brings out one of their biggest crowds of the year. Racing will start at 4 p.m., with fireworks blasting off just after 10:10 p.m. Tickets are still available for as low as $15.

Fourth of July is just the start for the annual Pan-O-Prog. The nine-day community event runs through July 12. During that time, there will be more than 80 events for community members and families to enjoy. For the Fourth, they'll have three celebration zones: Century Middle School, Grand Prairie Park and Highview Elementary. The Grand Parade will be held July 11 at 5 p.m. If you're curious, Pan-O-Prog stands for "Panorama of Progress" to celebrate an industrial park that opened in the 1960s.

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026