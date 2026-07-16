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4 Your Weekend: Rondo Days and the Minneapolis Aquatennial begins

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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There's so much to do this weekend in Minnesota, from festivals to art fairs.

A.J.'s Pick: Rondo Days

Joseph's pick: The Minneapolis Aquatennial begins!

A celebration of all things summer in Minneapolis begins with a new model sailboat and floating lantern event.

Heather's pick: Lumberjack Days Stillwater

Beret's pick: Spirit of the Lakes Festival

Thursday, July 16, 2026

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