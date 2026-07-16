4 Your Weekend: Rondo Days and the Minneapolis Aquatennial begins
There's so much to do this weekend in Minnesota, from festivals to art fairs.
A.J.'s Pick: Rondo Days
Joseph's pick: The Minneapolis Aquatennial begins!
A celebration of all things summer in Minneapolis begins with a new model sailboat and floating lantern event.
Heather's pick: Lumberjack Days Stillwater
Beret's pick: Spirit of the Lakes Festival
Thursday, July 16, 2026
- Minnesota Zero Waste Festival
- Free concert from Emergence
- New London Water Days
- Sinclair Lewis Days in Sauk Centre
- Hopkins Raspberry Festival
- Maple Grove Days
- Fridley '49 Days
- Spirit of Lakes Festival
- Sherburne County Fair
- Rivertown Days Hastings
Friday, July 17, 2026
- Minnehaha Falls Art Fair
- Saints Home Series featuring fireworks!
- Movies at The Commons ("Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure")
- Lumberjack Days Stillwater
Saturday, July 18, 2026
- Floating Lantern & Night Market Festival
- Minnesota Scottish Fair and Highland Games
- Monster Jam at Grand Casino Arena
- Community Mental Health Awareness Walk with NAMI
- Lock and Dam #2 Open House in Hastings
- Faribault Furball Fest
- Middle Eastern Festival in St. George
- Red Hot Art Fest at Stevens Square Park
- Art play at MIA
- Sensory friendly event at Bell Museum
- Block Party & Bluegrass
- International Festival of Burnsville