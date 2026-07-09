4 Your Weekend: Bull Ridin' Bonanza, Book Fair for Grown-Ups and Art and Artists of the State Capitol
It's another action-packed weekend in Minnesota, featuring hot dogs, book fairs, community celebrations and more.
A.J.'s Pick: World's Championship Bull Ridin' Bonanza — Hamel Rodeo!
Heather's Pick: Book Fair for Grown-Ups at the Grandstand
Joseph's Pick: Art and Artists of the State Capitol
Thursday, July 9, 2026
- Know Your Neighbor
- Hot Dog Nite in Luverne
- Karl Oskar Days in Lindstrom
- Party on the Plaza in Burnsville
- Robbinsdale Whiz Bang Days
- Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days
Friday, July 10, 2026
- Bastille Day at 50th and France
- Litchfield Watercade
- Andover Family Fun Fest
- Fire and Ice Festival in Chaska
- Monticello Riverfest
- Free Summer Splash in Brooklyn Park
- Works Museum Friday
- Fri-Yay! Dance Along with Young Dance
Saturday, July 11, 2026
- Critter Fest at the Science Museum
- Josh Metellus Community Day
- New Ulm Car & Bike Roll-in Series
- Chicano Fest
- Anoka Riverfest
- Minnesota Salsa Fiesta
- Modest Premium Automotive Showcase
- West St. Paul Pride