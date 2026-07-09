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4 Your Weekend: Bull Ridin' Bonanza, Book Fair for Grown-Ups and Art and Artists of the State Capitol

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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It's another action-packed weekend in Minnesota, featuring hot dogs, book fairs, community celebrations and more.

A.J.'s Pick: World's Championship Bull Ridin' Bonanza — Hamel Rodeo!

Heather's Pick: Book Fair for Grown-Ups at the Grandstand

Joseph's Pick: Art and Artists of the State Capitol 

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026

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