4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota Aug. 7-9, 2026
WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, starting with another packed weekend of local community days.
Thursday, Aug. 6
- Pianos on Parade every Thursday in August
- St. Paul Saints home series
- Minnesota Fringe Festival starts
- Source Song Festival continues
- Urban Roots Rocks
- Kimball Days
Friday, Aug. 7
- 36th annual Pie Day in Braham
- Picklepalooza at Smash Park in Roseville
- Uptown Art Fair
- Irish Fest at Harriet Island
- Eagan Food Truck Festival
- Prior Lake Days
- St. Michael Daze and Knights Festival
- Winsted Summer Festival
- New Brighton Stockyard Days
- Market at Malcolm Yards' 5th anniversary
Saturday, Aug. 8
- CatVideoFest 2026 at the Main Cinema
- Big Minneapolis Anime at the Convention Center
- Corn Days in Long Lake
- Flavor Fest at Indeed Brewing