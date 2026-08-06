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4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota Aug. 7-9, 2026

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, starting with another packed weekend of local community days.

Thursday, Aug. 6 

Friday, Aug. 7

Saturday, Aug. 8

Sunday, Aug. 9

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