4 found dead in Grand Meadow fire ruled a murder-suicide, sheriff says

The Mower County Sheriff's Office has ruled the deaths of three boys and a man found after a fire Sunday morning in Grand Meadow, Minnesota, a murder-suicide.

The boys have been identified as 14-year-old Oliver Christenson, 14-year-old Felix Christenson, and 7-year-old Calvin Christenson, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office has also identified the man as 38-year-old Levi Christenson.

According to the sheriff's office, Levi Christenson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials also say the three boys died from gunshot wounds.

The loss has shaken the tight-knit community of just over 1,000 residents and a prayer vigil is scheduled for Wednesday evening at St. Finbarr Catholic Church.

The sheriff's office is still investigating and says further forensic analysis is pending.

An online fundraiser has been launched to support the mother of the three boys. The page's organizer wrote that "there are simply no words that could ever begin to describe the pain she is facing," adding that the boys "were her pride and joy, her happiness, and the center of her universe."

Note: The above video originally aired on Nov. 10, 2026.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.