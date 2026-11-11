Watch CBS News
Local News

4 found dead in Grand Meadow fire ruled a murder-suicide, sheriff says

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
Read Full Bio
Chloe Rosen,
Jason Rantala
Jason Rantala
Reporter
Jason Rantala joined WCCO as a reporter in June 2023. He's a Minnesota native and is thrilled to be telling the stories of those in his hometown.
Read Full Bio
Jason Rantala

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

The Mower County Sheriff's Office has ruled the deaths of three boys and a man found after a fire Sunday morning in Grand Meadow, Minnesota, a murder-suicide.  

The boys have been identified as 14-year-old Oliver Christenson, 14-year-old Felix Christenson, and 7-year-old Calvin Christenson, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office has also identified the man as 38-year-old Levi Christenson. 

According to the sheriff's office, Levi Christenson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials also say the three boys died from gunshot wounds.

The loss has shaken the tight-knit community of just over 1,000 residents and a prayer vigil is scheduled for Wednesday evening at St. Finbarr Catholic Church.

The sheriff's office is still investigating and says further forensic analysis is pending. 

An online fundraiser has been launched to support the mother of the three boys. The page's organizer wrote that "there are simply no words that could ever begin to describe the pain she is facing," adding that the boys "were her pride and joy, her happiness, and the center of her universe."  

Note: The above video originally aired on Nov. 10, 2026.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue