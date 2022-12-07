Watch CBS News
3rd resident in Rochester apartment dies, weeks after 2 found dead

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police in Rochester say a third resident in an apartment where two others were found dead last week has also died.

According to KIMT, police say the third resident, a 58-year-old man, died of an apparent drug overdose. There were signs of drug use noted by investigators.

Last Thursday, officers were called to the same apartment on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside the home, they found the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.

Investigators were working to determine their causes of death, but they did rule out carbon monoxide poisoning.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 11:32 AM

