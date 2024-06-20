3-year-old girl dies after drowning in Cottage Grove pool

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Police in a southeast Twin Cites suburb say a 3-year-old girl died Thursday afternoon after drowning in a pool.

The Cottage Grove Public Safety Department says it responded to a report of a girl found in a pool on the 8600 block of Johansen Avenue South around 2:45 p.m. Neighbors and family had found the girl unresponsive.

Upon arrival, police officers performed life-saving efforts on the girl. She was transported to Regions Hospital, where she died.

The drowning is under investigation, but authorities say they do not suspect foul play.

Last week, a 5-year-old Edina boy died after drowning in a pool at an apartment earlier in the month.

Data from the CDC shows a nationwide surge in accidental drowning deaths since the start of the pandemic over four years ago.

Drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4. For that age group, the CDC found that drowning deaths increased by 28% in 2022 compared to 2019.