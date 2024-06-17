Edina boy, 5, dies days after drowning at apartment pool

4 things to know from June 17, 2024

EDINA, Minn. — A 5-year-old boy has died from drowning days after being rescued from a pool at a Twin Cities apartment complex.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, Vishagan Alagushankar died last Wednesday from the drowning.

It happened at an apartment complex on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive in Edina on June 6. The boy was taken to Children's Minnesota for treatment, where he eventually died.

The medical examiner determined the boy's death an accident.

The incident is under investigation by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, its water patrol and the Edina Police Department.