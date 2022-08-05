3 killed in Kandiyohi County crash

ST. JOHN'S TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three of four vehicle occupants have died following a crash with a semi Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. along Highway 40 and County Road 7 near St. John's Township in Kandiyohi County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two of the people in the SUV -- which collided with a semi truck in an intersection -- were unbelted at the time of the crash.

The driver, a 41-year-old from Missouri, as well as two other passengers -- also from Missouri -- were killed in the crash.

The fourth passenger was a 35-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi truck was not seriously injured.