3 in 5 Americans wish they could have more family meals together

/ CBS Minnesota

Families get together for big meals on holidays. But how important is gathering together for meals on a more regular basis?

A new survey shows three out of every five Americans say they'd like to have more family meals together.

Some of the things standing in the way are busy schedules, picky eaters and the stress of not knowing what to make.

