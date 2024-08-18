Abortion rights could again be key issue in Minnesota's 2nd District race

Looking ahead to the race for Congress in Minnesota's 2nd District

MINNEAPOLIS — The race for Congress in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District is set.

Former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab will face three-term Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in the November election.

Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. Among the communities in the district are Red Wing, Hastings and Eagan.

For years it was represented by Republicans. Craig broke that streak in 2018. Craig has won both her reelection bids in 2020 and 2022 by comfortable margins.

This year she will face Teirab, a Marine Corps veteran and a former federal and county prosecutor.

Craig credits her strong abortion rights positions as helping her clinch her 2022 win. Teirab is a strong opponent of abortion rights. He says abortion should only occur in the instances of rape, incest and to save the life of the mother. Teirab, however, says he is against a federal abortion ban. He was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.

"When my mom was pregnant with me, it was unplanned and she actually got plugged into what's called a pregnancy resource center," Teirab said. "Just encouraged my mom, loved my mom and encouraged her to have me. So I am here to this day because of that and so I want to do what we can to make sure that we're supporting women who are facing these tough circumstances."

Teirab has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Teirab said the economy under Trump was better for the average American, including those living in the 2nd District.

While he was a federal prosecutor, Teirab lived in Minnetonka, which is in the 3rd Congressional District, but late last year he moved to Burnsville, which is in the 2nd District. While nearly all members of Congress live in the district they represent, it is not a requirement. In fact, the last Republican to represent the 2nd Congressional District, Jason Lewis, lived just outside the District boundaries.

Craig will be a guest on a future edition of WCCO Sunday Morning.

