21-year-old man killed in east St. Paul motorcycle crash
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash Sunday evening on St. Paul's east side.
It happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of White Bear Avenue North and Bush Avenue, in the Western Hazel Park neighborhood.
Police say the victim, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
