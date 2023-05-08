Watch CBS News
21-year-old man killed in east St. Paul motorcycle crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash Sunday evening on St. Paul's east side.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of White Bear Avenue North and Bush Avenue, in the Western Hazel Park neighborhood.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

