2022 was record year for tourism in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers says

OSHKOSH, Wis. -- It was a record-setting year for tourism in Wisconsin in 2022, according to Gov. Tony Evers.

The governor's office said the state's tourism industry generated $23.7 billion in economic impact last year, which is $1.5 billion more than 2019, the previous record year.

"I'm so excited to be celebrating a record-breaking year for Wisconsin's tourism industry," Evers said. "This is tremendous news and a testament to the hard work of the business owners, workers, and marketing partners across the industry and our strategic investments to bolster the industry at an especially difficult time."

Evers' office said there were more than 111 million visits to Wisconsin in 2022, about 8.8 million more than the year before. The tourism industry supported 174,600 jobs and generated $1.5 billion in tax revenue.

The gains in the tourism industry stretched across the state, with every county seeing an increase in "total economic impact," the governor's office said. It also spanned every season, with year-over-spending growing in every quarter.