2 women injured in shooting under south Minneapolis bridge
Two women were hurt in a shooting under a bridge in south Minneapolis Thursday night, according to police.
An argument escalated into a shooting around 10:40 p.m. near Cedar and 17th avenues, the Minneapolis Police Department said.
A woman in her 50s and another in her 20s both suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
The suspect left before police arrived and has not been arrested. Police are investigating.