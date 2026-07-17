2 women injured in shooting under south Minneapolis bridge

Two women were hurt in a shooting under a bridge in south Minneapolis Thursday night, according to police.

An argument escalated into a shooting around 10:40 p.m. near Cedar and 17th avenues, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

WCCO

A woman in her 50s and another in her 20s both suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

The suspect left before police arrived and has not been arrested. Police are investigating.