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2 women injured in shooting under south Minneapolis bridge

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
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Anthony Bettin

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Two women were hurt in a shooting under a bridge in south Minneapolis Thursday night, according to police.

An argument escalated into a shooting around 10:40 p.m. near Cedar and 17th avenues, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

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WCCO

A woman in her 50s and another in her 20s both suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

The suspect left before police arrived and has not been arrested. Police are investigating.

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