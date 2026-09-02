2 school buses carrying students collide in Apple Valley, with minor injuries reported

Law enforcement in Apple Valley, Minnesota, is investigating after two school buses collided at a busy intersection Wednesday morning.

According to police, emergency responders were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m. to a traffic collision at the intersection of 140th Street West and Galaxie Avenue.

There, officers learned a full-sized school bus was traveling westbound on 140th Street as a smaller transport bus was turning left from eastbound 140th Street to northbound Galaxie Avenue. That's where the larger bus struck the passenger side of the transport bus, which then overturned.

Police say the larger bus is owned by Independent School District 196 and the smaller is operated by KinderCare Education.

First responders, along with bystanders, worked to evacuate those inside the overturned bus, which was carrying a driver and 11 children. The larger bus had a driver and "28 individuals of varying ages," police said.

Police said some children in the overturned bus were injured, but didn't give specific details and said the injuries were minor. Fire crews and paramedics treated those injured at the scene.

The school district released a statement, saying families of the students involved have been contacted and the elementary students in the overturned bus are all with their families.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the first responders from Apple Valley who provided support. We will continue to provide care and support for the students, staff, and families involved today," the school district said.

Several roads were closed as a result of the crash, causing significant traffic delays. The roads reopened around 10:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting Apple Valley police in the investigation.