2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-694 in Fridley

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 694 in the Fridley area Monday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a Brooklyn Center man was driving a Ford Fusion the wrong way on the freeway and crashed head-on into a 78-year-old Mounds View woman driving a Lexus SUV. It happened just before 10 p.m. 

Their names will be released later this morning.  

First published on November 1, 2022 / 5:26 AM

