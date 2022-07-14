2 dogs missing following burglary incident at St. Paul kennel

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say that two dogs are missing following a burglary incident at a kennel and dog day care early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a burglary report at St. Paul Paws, located on the 1900 block of University Avenue West.

Police were told that the business was broken into overnight and several of the dogs who were boarded had been released.

There were 14 dogs boarded at the business at the time of the burglary. Police said when they arrived, eight of the dogs were still kenneled, three were running around the business and secured, and three others were missing.

Police were able to locate one of the missing dogs, but two remain missing: Cooper, a miniature pinscher, and Gunny, a white German shepherd.

(Left to right) Gunny, a white German shepard and Cooper, a miniature pinscher St. Paul police

The investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made nor suspects identified.

Anyone with information on the dogs is asked to call St. Paul Animal Control at 651-266-1100. Meanwhile, anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call St. Paul police's burglary unit at 651-266-5574.