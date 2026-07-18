16-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash on I-94

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

According to the state patrol, a Hyundai Palisade and a Harley were traveling east on I-94 near Woodbury Drive around 4 p.m. The traffic in the area had come to a stop, and both vehicles swerved to avoid colliding with other cars.

The Harley was unable to stop and struck the Hyundai, causing the Harley's driver to land in the lane. A separate rear-end crash between a Kia and an Avalon caused the Avalon to hit the Harley driver.

According to the state patrol, the 16-year-old is at a local hospital.