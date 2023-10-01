14-year-old girl reunited with donor who helped save her life

Teen girl reunited with donor who saved her life

MINNEAPOLIS -- An emotional reunion took center stage at the Be The Match Gala in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Fourteen-year-old Riley Furlong got to meet Ioan Seeward, the donor who helped save her life.

Furlong was just 8 years old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. After a year of chemotherapy treatment, her leukemia returned. That's when doctors told her she needed a bone marrow transplant.

Furlong found Seeward through the Be The Match Registry, and, in May 2018, she received her transplant

"I'm feeling so excited and a bit nervous at the same time just to meet Ioan and i'm so grateful," Furlong said. "For me, it was just something so simple but it's nice to see how much of a difference it's making."

Now five years after the transplant, Furlong says she's doing great.

The gala is also raising money to help other donors and those who need transplants. So far, they've raised more than $91,000.