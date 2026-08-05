11-year-old boy stabbed random 18-year-old inside St. Cloud business, police say

An 11-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a teenager he did not know inside a business in St. Cloud Tuesday evening.

According to St. Cloud police, the boy stabbed the 18-year-old inside the vestibule of a business on the 900 block of Cooper Avenue South. The victim and several other people were able to subdue the boy until police arrived on scene.

Authorities say the 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with significant, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police found a knife at the scene, and took the 11-year-old into custody. He was not injured, but he was taken to the St. Cloud hospital for evaluation.

The case is under investigation, St. Cloud police say.