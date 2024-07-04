2 women killed, 3 children critically hurt in Chicago South Side shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were killed, and three children were critically hurt after a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday morning, according to Chicago police.

Deputy Chief Don Jerome said around 6:15 a.m.officers responded to an alert of shots fired in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found five people shot.

The victims — two women, 22 and 42, and three boys, ages 5, 7, and 8 — all suffered gunshot wounds and were given first aid by the officers.

The 42-year-old victim died at the scene. The 22-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

All three children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an apparent dispute that happened inside a home.

The shooters fled the scene in an unknown direction, and no one is in custody.

One neighbor said he heard the shots and ran to his window.

"Thought it was fireworks, it wasn't fireworks. Two people jumping off the porch they had masks on so I couldn't even see no face they took off and they went right. They went straight down. I go to run back in the house to get away from that," he said.

The investigation remains ongoing by Area 1 detectives.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com.