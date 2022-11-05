1 injured in Minneapolis shooting Saturday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering Saturday afternoon after he was shot in Minneapolis.

Officers from the Third Precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 5700 block of Sander Drive shortly after 1 p.m.

Police say they found a man in his sixties outside the building with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Officers say they searched the area for the shooter, but no arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.