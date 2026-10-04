1 dead in shooting on Green Line light rail train in Minneapolis, police say

Minneapolis police say a person is dead and the suspect is on the loose after a shooting on a light rail train Saturday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched at around 9 p.m. to the Green Line light rail train traveling from the Stadium Village station in Minneapolis to St. Paul. The train then stopped at the Westgate station near University Avenue and Curfew Street.

When officers arrived, they found an adult victim with at least one gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, the person died at the scene.

Police say the suspect "reportedly exited the train shortly after the shooting."

Investigators are determining what led to the shooting and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.