Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

1 dead, 2 gravely injured after crash in Pequot Lakes

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 10, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 10, 2022 01:15

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- One person is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. as a driver in a Chrysler Sebring was crossing Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The Sebring was struck broadside by a driver in a Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Sebring, 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud, died at the scene, the state patrol said. Her passenger, a 21-year-old from Arizona, was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.

The Caravan's driver was hospitalized but is expected to recover. A 40-year-old passenger from North Dakota was also flown to Duluth with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 63-year-old man from Cass Lake, was uninjured.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 10, 2022 / 1:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.