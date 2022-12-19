1 dead, 1 arrested following shooting in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting in north Minneapolis late Sunday evening.

According to police, the fatal shooting occurred on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue North just before midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the residence with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene, police said.

Another man was taken into custody. Police say preliminary information indicates the two men knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.