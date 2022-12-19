Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 arrested following shooting in north Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting in north Minneapolis late Sunday evening.

According to police, the fatal shooting occurred on the 3100 block of Dupont Avenue North just before midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the residence with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene, police said.

Another man was taken into custody. Police say preliminary information indicates the two men knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on December 19, 2022 / 5:45 AM

