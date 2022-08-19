Watch CBS News
Local News

1 critically hurt in St. Paul shooting, no arrests

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announces Project Peace
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announces Project Peace 00:39

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that left a 41-year-old man critically wounded.

According to police, at around 9:43 p.m. multiple 911 callers reported a person was shot near Milford and Albemarle streets. When officers arrived, they found the male victim suffering from what looked to be a gunshot wound.

Officers treated the victim at the scene until St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived and rushed him to the hospital. He's in critical, but stable, condition.

Bullet casings were found at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 11:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.