Your complete guide to Day 8 at the Minnesota State Fair

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Good Question: How do we do shows at the fair?
Wednesday is Day 8 at the Minnesota State Fair!

It's also Seniors Day. Fairgoers 65 and older get in for $12 at the gate. It's also UCare Stretch & Stroll Day at Dan Patch Park from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., featuring live, music, senior fitness programs and fall prevention lessons.

You can also check out the Agrilympics Celebrity Butter Carving Contest at 12:20 p.m. at the Moo Stage outside of the Cattle Barn, where celebs will attempt to create a masterpiece from a one-pound block of butter.

Click here to see the entire daily guide from the State Fair for Thursday, Sept. 1.

Music at the Fair

Thursday night at the Grandstand is REO Speedwagon and Styx, with special guest Levon. Tickets range from $41 to $51, and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Grandstand Schedule | Free Entertainment Schedule

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

