Your complete guide to Day 7 at the Minnesota State Fair
Wednesday is Day 7 at the Minnesota State Fair!
It's also Library Day at Dan Patch Park, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Your public libraries bring a day of fun, games, crafts and an amazing stage lineup to Dan Patch Park! Featuring music, children's book readings and more.
Another idea is to check out the Professional Floral Designer of the Year competition at 6 p.m. in the Agriculture-Horticulture Building. The results are announced at 7:30 p.m.
And, if fur's your thing, head to the Coliseum to see the 4-H llama-alpaca costume competition, which is being held at 6 p.m.
Click here to see the entire daily guide from the State Fair for Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Music at the Fair
Wednesday night at the Grandstand features Florida Georgia Line with special guest Bailey Zimmerman. Tickets from from $75 to $106, and the show begins at 7 p.m.
Wednesday's schedule at the WCCO booth
Stop by, watch a show, play live games and pick up our free fans and bags!
- 9:00 a.m. WCCO-TV Booth opens Mid-Morning LIVE
- 10:00 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 10:30 a.m. Bag Giveaway
- 11:00 a.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 11:15 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 12:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Universe Photo-Op
- 3:00 p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 3:15 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 3:30 p.m. Bag Giveaway
- 4:00 p.m. '4 at the Fair' LIVE
- 5:00 p.m. 5pm Newscast LIVE
- 6:00 p.m. 6pm Newscast LIVE
- 6:35p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 6:45 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 7:00 p.m. Bag Giveaway
- 9:00 p.m. WCCO-TV Booth closes
- 10:00p.m. 10pm Newscast LIVE
More on the WCCO booth right here.