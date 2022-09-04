Your complete guide to Day 11 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 11 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Sunday is Day 11 at the Minnesota State Fair!
Sunday is Friends of the Fair Day, celebrating the Minnesota State Fair Foundation and its donors.
Fairgoers can show off their best "moo" at the Great Minnesota Moo-Off Contest at 2:30 p.m. at the Moo Stage to determine the greatest "moo-er" of Minnesota.
The MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals will be at the Grandstand at 7:30 p.m. No ticket is required to watch the performance. The contest will feature 26 musicians, dancers, and a variety of other performers competing for more than $20,000 in cash awards.
For a full list of activities, you can click here.
Sept. 4 Admission Prices: $17 (Ages 13-64), $15 (Ages 5-12), $15 (Ages 65+), Free (4 and under)
Sunday's schedule at the WCCO booth
- 9:00 a.m. WCCO-TV Booth opens
- 10:00 a.m. Bag Giveaway
- 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning Newscast LIVE
- 11:05 a.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 11:15 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 1:00 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 3:00 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 4:00 p.m. Bag Giveaway
- 4:30 p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 4:45 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 5:30 p.m. 5:30pm Newscast LIVE
- 6:05 p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 6:15 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 6:30 p.m. Bag Giveaway
- 9:00 p.m. WCCO-TV Booth closes