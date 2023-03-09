Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: Heavy snow expected to impact Thursday PM commute

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report
NEXT Weather Factors

  • Snow developing mid-morning, with slushy PM commute

  • Steady snow Thursday, about 1-3 inches by evening

  • Metro could see 3-5 inches by Friday, more to the south

  • Storm moves out Friday morning 

MINNEAPOLIS -- A winter storm system featuring heavy snow is set to move in Thursday into Friday.

More recently, the forecast changed due to Thursday's system shifting further south. That means snowfall totals have dropped off a bit, especially the more north you go.

MORE: School closings & delays | Live radars

The system is expected to move in Thursday morning and continue into the night. A NEXT Weather Alert will be in effect later Thursday into Friday morning. 

By the time the system clears out by Friday afternoon, the Twin Cities could see up 3 to 5 inches of snow, with more possible in southern Minnesota. 

Then, a clipper system moves in for the weekend. Accumulating snow is again possible, but not quite as much as the Thursday-Friday system.

Temperatures remain in the 30s for the extended forecast. It'll be drier – and possibly more sunny – by Monday. 

 

Icy St. Paul residential streets

By Pauleen Le
 

St. Paul to start single-side street parking on Friday

St. Paul is joining Minneapolis by instituting one-sided parking due to heavy snow accumulation with more on the way.

Mayor Melvin Carter and city officials announced the new restrictions Wednesday. 

By WCCO Staff
 

Spring flooding risk expected to increase as more snow falls, higher temps near

More than six feet of snow has already fallen this winter and all that water has got to go somewhere when we thaw.

On Wednesday, NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames explained what that means for our risk of spring flooding.

By WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

