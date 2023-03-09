NEXT Weather: Heavy snow expected to impact Thursday PM commute

NEXT Weather: Heavy snow expected to impact Thursday PM commuteget the free app
NEXT Weather Factors
Snow developing mid-morning, with slushy PM commute
Steady snow Thursday, about 1-3 inches by evening
Metro could see 3-5 inches by Friday, more to the south
Storm moves out Friday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- A winter storm system featuring heavy snow is set to move in Thursday into Friday.
More recently, the forecast changed due to Thursday's system shifting further south. That means snowfall totals have dropped off a bit, especially the more north you go.
The system is expected to move in Thursday morning and continue into the night. A NEXT Weather Alert will be in effect later Thursday into Friday morning.
By the time the system clears out by Friday afternoon, the Twin Cities could see up 3 to 5 inches of snow, with more possible in southern Minnesota.
Then, a clipper system moves in for the weekend. Accumulating snow is again possible, but not quite as much as the Thursday-Friday system.
Temperatures remain in the 30s for the extended forecast. It'll be drier – and possibly more sunny – by Monday.
