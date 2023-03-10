Wisconsin trooper struck while investigating crash along I-94

TOWNSHIP OF LUCAS, Wis. -- A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was struck and injured in a crash along Interstate 94 overnight.

According to the patrol, the crash happened at about 10 p.m. near the Township of Lucas. A trooper who was investigating a separate crash on the highway was struck by a passing vehicle.

The vehicle also struck a pickup truck that was stopped on the side of the road. There were two men in that vehicle who were not injured, neither were any of the three women who were inside the striking vehicle.

The trooper, however, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were determined to not be life-threatening.

Investigators noted that the roads were snow-covered and slippery, but used the incident to highlight the importance for drivers to reduce their speeds during inclement weather.

"In addition, drivers should reduce speed and exercise caution when approaching emergency scenes on the highway. State law requires drivers to reduce speed in both of these situations," Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said.