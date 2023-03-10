With over 70 inches of snow this winter, some are ready for spring

MINNEAPOLIS -- Believe it or not, we are already in the top 12 snowiest winters on record in the Twin Cities, and we're not done yet.

To break into the top 10, we need three more inches -- which we should get this weekend.

"It's been surprisingly snowy this year," said Ian Smith of Minneapolis

"This winter might be the most winterous winter we've ever had, because ain't no way," said Kyarah Bolin of Minneapolis. "Christmas been over, it's finna be spring and it's still winter."

There have been 75.3 inches of snow this season -- and people are feeling it.

"It's pretty, but we need this to go," said Bolin.

"I'm a four-season cyclist so there's been a couple days where it's like this is nuts," said Smith.

So how do people feel about breaking into the top 10?

"It feels like regular winter to me, honestly. But I love the snow," said Isaac Nurmi of Minneapolis.

"Please no!" said Teighlor Schmuck of Mankato.

By the way, the snowiest winter on record in the Twin Cities? In the winter of 1983-84, there was a whopping 98.6 inches.

If you're curious about how far we could climb the rankings: The NEXT Weather team says we need a little more than 3 inches to get to the ninth-snowiest winter. We would need another 3.7 inches to get to eighth.

They think we could do that, but probably nowhere near that blockbuster winter in 1983.