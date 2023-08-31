Your complete guide to Day 8 at the Minnesota State Fair

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

Meet the Minnesota State Fair's Superintendent of Vegetables and Potatoes

Meet the Minnesota State Fair's Superintendent of Vegetables and Potatoes

How does the Minnesota State Fair choose new vendors?

How does the Minnesota State Fair choose new vendors?

Your complete guide to Day 5 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 5 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 6 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 6 at the Minnesota State Fair

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On