Your complete guide to Day 8 at the Minnesota State Fair
Thursday is Day 8 at the Minnesota State Fair!
It's Seniors Day, with a discounted admission price of $13 for visitors 65 and older. It's also UCare Stretch & Stroll Day at Dan Patch Park from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Check out the most outstanding State Fair exhibitors and concessionaires at the 2023 Best Awards at 10 a.m. at the International Bazaar; catch an amazing cattle show at 10 a.m. inside Warner Coliseum; help artist Jimmy Longoria create a mural at the Education Building; and watch some very talented horses strut their stuff at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Warner Coliseum!
Click here to see the entire daily guide from the state fair for Thursday, Aug. 31.
Music At The Fair
Duran Duran will be performing at the Grandstand with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Tickets are $77 and up. The show starts at 7 p.m.