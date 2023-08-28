Your complete guide to Day 5 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 5 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Monday, Aug. 28 is Day 5 at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair!
It will be muggy out there, with temps in the mid-80s and partly cloudy skies.
Monday is Seniors Day at the fair. Tickets are just $13 for anyone 65 and older. Eighty people will officially become U.S. citizens upon taking the Oath of Allegiance at 9 a.m. at the International Bazaar Stage. It is Sensory-Friendly Morning at Mighty Midway & Kidway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Kidway, then 10 a.m. to noon in the Midway. Increase your awareness of mental health between 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at Dan Patch Park. And it's also Minnesota State Patrol Day, with plenty to see and do between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North End.
Music At The Fair
The Happy Together Tour 2023 will hit the Grandstand, featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills. Tickets are $33. The show starts at 7 p.m.