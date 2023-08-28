Watch CBS News

Your complete guide to Day 5 at the Minnesota State Fair

get the free app
  • link copied

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

Monday, Aug. 28 is Day 5 at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair!

It will be muggy out there, with temps in the mid-80s and partly cloudy skies. 

Monday is Seniors Day at the fair. Tickets are just $13 for anyone 65 and older. Eighty people will officially become U.S. citizens upon taking the Oath of Allegiance at 9 a.m. at the International Bazaar Stage. It is Sensory-Friendly Morning at Mighty Midway & Kidway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Kidway, then 10 a.m. to noon in the Midway. Increase your awareness of mental health between 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at Dan Patch Park. And it's also Minnesota State Patrol Day, with plenty to see and do between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North End.

Click here to see the entire daily guide from the state fair for Monday, Aug. 28.

Music At The Fair

The Happy Together Tour 2023 will hit the Grandstand, featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills. Tickets are $33. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Grandstand Schedule | Free Entertainment Schedule

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.