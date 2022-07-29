With 33 confirmed cases, Minnesota officials to update on monkeypox status

With 33 confirmed cases, Minnesota officials to update on monkeypox statusget the free app
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On Friday afternoon, the Minnesota Department of Health will give an update on the monkeypox situation in the state.
Health officials are planning to talk about the number of monkeypox cases in Minnesota, testing treatment and the vaccine supply. As of July 29, 2022, there have been 33 confirmed cases of Monkeypox reported in Minnesota.
It was just over a month ago when Minnesota confirmed the first case of monkeypox in our state.

U.S. monkeypox cases near 5,000
There are at least 4,907 cases nationwide, according to Thursday numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Despite the problems with vaccine supply, federal officials said Thursday that the country's monkeypox outbreak can still be stopped, amid worries that the U.S. has missed the window to contain the virus.
The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, which includes sex, kissing, breathing at close range, and sharing bedding and clothing, the public health department said. Health officials are asking people who could be at risk to cover exposed skin when out in crowds and to watch out for symptoms, such as fever, blisters and rashes.
The World Health Organization over the weekend declared the monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries a global emergency.
What is monkeypox and what are the symptoms?
Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses that includes variola virus, which causes smallpox; vaccinia virus, used in the smallpox vaccine; and cowpox virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It was discovered in a colony of monkeys in 1958 and its first human case was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but has been reported in humans in other countries.
Cases that occur outside of Africa are linked to international travel or imported animals. There have been cases in Israel, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the U.S. In July 2021, the World Health Organization said it was notified of an imported case of human monkeypox in Dallas, Texas. The patient had traveled from Nigeria.
The natural reservoir of monkeypox remains unknown, but African rodents and non-human primates, like monkeys, may harbor the virus and infect people, according to the CDC.
The symptoms of monkeypox in humans can be similar to the symptoms of smallpox, but the main difference is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell, the CDC says.
The incubation period, or time from infection to showing symptoms, for monkeypox is usually seven to 14 days. It starts with fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion and usually within one to three days, the patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.
The lesions progress, become filled with a fluid, then scab and fall off. Monkeypox usually lasts for two to four weeks. In Africa, the disease causes death in as many as 1 in 10 people.