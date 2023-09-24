Gameday updates: Chargers take 28-24 lead over Vikings on dropped-pick-turned-TD

Gameday updates: Chargers take 28-24 lead over Vikings on dropped-pick-turned-TDget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings host the Los Angeles Charges on Sunday, with both teams hoping to avoid an 0-3 start.
The Vikings will be well-rested when the Chargers come to town, having played their last game on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a strong comeback effort, the Vikings couldn't overcome four turnovers and fell 34-28.
The Chargers, meanwhile, have yet to notch their first win despite no offensive turnovers and the league's sixth-best scoring offense. This is largely due to a defense that ranks 30th and 32nd in points and yards allowed, respectively.
With Kirk Cousins currently playing like one of the league's best quarterbacks and Justin Herbert being the ascendant talent he is, don't be surprised if this one turns into a shootout. If the Vikings can avoid the turnovers they've been plagued with, they have a real shot to pick apart a porous Chargers defense.
The Vikings added two offensive pieces this week in guard Dalton Risner and running back Cam Akers, but it remains to be seen how quickly either of them will be integrated into the starting lineup.
Whoever comes out on top will avoid a virtual death knell for their playoff odds. Since the NFL expansion in 1979, only six teams have made the playoffs after starting 0-3. The last team to do it was the Houston Texans in 2018.
Follow all of the gameday action below.
Vikings' 4th down try falls short at goal line, Chargers take over
The Vikings drove down to the goal line trailing 28-24, but a penalty and incomplete pass on 4th down gave the Chargers the ball back.
Akayleb Evans' dropped pick turns into Chargers TD
Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans had his hands on an interception, but he couldn't hold on and it fell into Josh Palmer's hands for a touchdown.
The Chargers now lead 28-24 midway through the fourth quarter.
52-yard Jefferson TD gives Vikings 24-21 lead
Justin Jefferson's first touchdown of the season came at the perfect time.
The 52-yard catch-and-run gives the Vikings a 24-21 lead over the Chargers in the fourth quarter.
The Chargers have been bitten by injury luck, with safety Derwin James and wide receiver Mike Williams both leaving the field and questionable to return.
Vikings' 4th down TD cuts Chargers' lead to 21-17
With little choice, the Vikings went for it on 4th and 6, and Kirk Cousins hit K.J. Osborn for a long touchdown.
The score cuts the Chargers' lead to 21-17.
Trick play gives Chargers 21-10 lead
The Chargers went deep in the playbook to nab their third touchdown of the day.
A trick pass from wide receiver Keenan Allen to Mike Williams puts the Bolts up 21-10 midway through the third quarter.
Chargers miss field goal, lead stays at 14-10
The Vikings held firm on 3rd down, forcing the Chargers to kick a 53-year field goal on 4th.
Cameron Dicker hooked it wide, and the Chargers' lead stays at 14-10.
O'Connell loses challenge on big Chargers catch
The Chargers were backed up to their own end zone when Justin Herbert hit wide receiver Mike Williams for a big gain.
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell threw the challenge flag, but lost, as the call was upheld.
Donald Parham's 2nd TD gives Chargers 14-10 lead before half
The Chargers went for it on 4th and goal, and Justin Herbert hit Donald Parham Jr. for his second touchdown of the day.
Los Angeles leads 14-10 with less than a minute before hafltime.
Field goal gives Vikings 10-7 lead
After an extended goal line sequence featuring penalties, non-fumbles and more, Greg Joseph kicked the Vikings to a 10-7 lead late in the second quarter.
Chargers' challenge unsuccessful, Vikings keep ball at goal line
It appeared the Vikings were set to lose another fumble when running back Alexander Mattison dropped the ball on a goal line run. The referees ruled forward progress, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley threw the challenge flag.
The call stood, however, and the Vikings will keep the ball.
Vikings get a turnover of their own
After their first score, the Vikings get the ball right back.
Jordan Hicks punched the ball out of Josh Palmer's hands and the Vikings recovered. They'll take over in Chargers territory.
Two big Jefferson catches set up Oliver TD
Justin Jefferson didn't have a catch in the first quarter, but on the first drive of the second quarter, he caught two big passes to set up a Vikings score.
Tight end Josh Oliver reached across the goal line on 2nd down to give the Vikings their first score of the day.
It's knotted up at 7-7.
Chargers take 7-0 lead after takeaway
The Chargers turned a takeaway into 7 points with a touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to tight end Donald Parham. Los Angeles leads 7-0 in the first quarter.
Vikings' promising 1st drive ends in Chargers takeaway
The Vikings' defense made quick work of the Chargers' first offensive drive.
Minnesota's first offensive drive, powered by Alexander Mattison, was looking promising before a takeaway after a T.J. Hockenson catch gave the Chargers the ball back.
Davenport, Bradbury, Akers inactive
Center Garrett Bradbury and pass rusher Marcus Davenport will both miss another game.
The Vikings released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday's matchup, with Bradbury and Davenport among the names listed. Newly acquired running back Cam Akers is also inactive, along with quarterback Jaren Hall, tight end Nick Muse and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga.
For the chargers, former Viking Eric Kendricks, cornerback J.C. Jackson, running back Austin Ekeler, offensive linemen Brenden Jaimes and Zack Bailey and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton are all inactive.