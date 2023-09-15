Gameday updates: Eagles up 14-7 over Vikings on Thursday Night Football

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury will miss Thursday's game against Eagles

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury will miss Thursday's game against Eagles

Eagles-Vikings Week 2: Live updates and more

Eagles-Vikings Week 2: Live updates and more

Jalen Hurts, Eagles' offense struggle in opener with short week to fix shortcomings

Jalen Hurts, Eagles' offense struggle in opener with short week to fix shortcomings

Here's how Vikings can avoid 0-2 start and beat Eagles on Thursday

Here's how Vikings can avoid 0-2 start and beat Eagles on Thursday

More from CBS News

Vikings-Buccaneers recap: Too many mistakes lead to a Minnesota loss

Vikings-Buccaneers recap: Too many mistakes lead to a Minnesota loss

Vikings-Buccaneers recap: Too many mistakes lead to a Minnesota loss

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On