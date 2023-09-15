Gameday updates: Eagles up 14-7 over Vikings on Thursday Night Football

Gameday updates: Eagles up 14-7 over Vikings on Thursday Night Footballget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS — After a disappointing week one loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Vikings travel on a short week to face last year's Super Bowl runners-up, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Vikings turned the ball over three times in the 20-17 loss to the Bucs. They went three and out on both of their final two drives. Meanwhile, a Vikings defense that forced four three and outs on seven drives in the first half allowed the Bucs to get points on two of their three second-half drives.
The Eagles are coming off a nail-biting win over the New England Patriots in which they managed just one offensive touchdown. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, an MVP candidate last season, was held to just 170 yards passing and lost a fumble.
Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The latest odds have the Eagles favored by a touchdown.
Eagles up 13-7 at halftime
Justin Jefferson made a historic catch near the end zone — bringing his career receiving yards tally to 5,000 — but he ended up dropping it, and it rolled out of bounds.
Officials decided that the ball went past the plylon, so it was declared a touchback, and the Eagles took possession.
Jake Elliott then hit a 61-yard field goal right before the half, matching his own record for the longest one in Eagles' franchise history.
The Eagles are now up 13-7.
Eagles reclaim lead as halftime approaches
The Eagles take back the lead after Jalen Hurts got his first rushing TD of the season. Philly now up 10-7 over Vikes.
Vikings take 7-3 lead in 2nd quarter
Kirk Cousins connects with T.J. Hockenson for a TD, with kicker Greg Joseph getting the FG to make it 7-3.
Eagles take early 3-0 lead over Vikings
The Eagles take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter after getting a field goal on a 69-yard drive.
Vikings safety Josh Metellus may be out for the rest of the game with a shoulder injury.