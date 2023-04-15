Funeral for western Wisconsin officers killed in traffic stop shootout held Saturday

Funeral for western Wisconsin officers killed in traffic stop shootout held Saturdayget the free app
CAMERON, Wis. -- A western Wisconsin community will gather on Saturday to honor the lives of two police officers who were killed in the line of duty.
Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Hunter Scheel, 23, were killed on April 8 in a shootout after serving a warrant at a traffic stop. The suspect, 50-year-old Glenn Perry, also died. Their deaths shocked the small community, and condolences have poured in from local law enforcement agencies across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
A visitation for Breidenbach and Scheel will be held starting at 9 a.m. at Cameron High School. The funeral service will then take place at 1 p.m., with police honors to be conducted after the ceremony, followed by a procession.

Breidenbach was a five-year veteran of the Chetek Police Department, and Scheel was one of only three full-time officers in the Village of Cameron. The origin of the village dates back to the 1800s, and officials say Scheel is its first officer killed in the line of duty.
Those that met or worked with Breidenbach remembered her for her compassion with children and the community. Scheel was just a year into his law enforcement career, and had just received a blessing from his girlfriend's parents to propose.
Blue ribbons have been tied around every pole and post in Cameron, and a flashing sign outside the high school reminds students to recognize the officers' heroism.
Authorities say Breidenbach and Scheel pulled Perry over for a warrant and a welfare check someone called in for a report of "disturbing behavior." It is not clear what exactly led up to the shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident with help from other state and local agencies.
United States Honor Flag visits funeral for officers
A special flag will be part of the funeral service for officers Breidenbach and Scheel.
The United States Honor Flag has traveled millions of miles since 9/11 - including to Iraq, Afghanistan, and the last space shuttle launch in 2011.
The flag has honored thousands of fallen law enforcement, fire, EMS, and military members. It'll next travel to New Orleans, Louisiana, to honor Senior Police Offier Trevor Abney, who died from complications of a gunshot wound he suffered in 2020.
Nearly 1,000 police squads expected to take part in funeral, procession
Upwards of 1,000 police squads are expected to take part in a procession following Saturday's visitation and funeral.
In Cameron, many still grieved the loss of the two officers ahead of Saturday's service.
"It's indescribable," said Jenifer Mason of Cameron. "There aren't words you can put down to understand what it's been like."
Mason and her company have worked to provide support and connections to the community following the officers deaths Saturday.
"You just keep one step in front of the other," she said. "You keep moving forward for the people that need you to move forward. At some point we will grieve when we can, but right now we need to be here for the people that need us most."
Many in the community say they knew the officers well. In Chetek, bar owner Jeremy Siems had known Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach for years.
"She was just such a special lady in this town," Siems said. "Not just a police officer. She was friends with half the town."
"As a group, we're going to be able to get through it," Siems said. "We have to. But it's not going to be fun. It's not going to be fun at all."
Officer Hunter Scheel remembered as "amazing guy, amazing gentleman"
Officer Hunter Scheel was a standout, and just a year into his law enforcement career. Before joining the Cameron Police Department, he was a six-year member of the Army National Guard.
Cameron resident Cindy Corum knew Scheel well. When she called for help, he answered.
"He's done a lot for the community, he's done a lot for my daughter. He's come to my house and took her to school for me because she has a lot of health issues," Corum said. "He was just an amazing guy, amazing, amazing gentleman."
Jim and Marybell Lenz shared stories of Scheel's friendly patrols down their streets.
"He very well could be a grandson. The same age as my grandchildren, so I look at him and I feel very, very strongly about him," said Marybell Lenz.
Tributes pour in for Officer Emily Breidenbach
Tributes are also pouring in for Breidenbach, remembered fondly as an officer and mother. Cameron resident Layne Yost shared a video Monday of the officer at Chetek's Liberty Fest, a Fourth of July event. She is seen dancing hand in hand with one of the young community members she served.
"From Emily dancing in the football stands, to Hunter at National Night Out with kids playing in the squad, this is why we do what we do," Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
The Emily Briedenbach Memorial Fund has been established at Sterling Bank, located at 427 2nd St. in Chetek.