Where to buy Super Bowl LVIII tickets (and what they cost)

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives for Super Bowl LVIII at the Harry Reid International Airport on February 4, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. Super Bowl LVIII will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 11th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

One of the best Super Bowl matchups in recent history, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. Both teams are stacked with top-tier talent, including Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk for the Niners and Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Rasheed Rice for the Chiefs. Expect a nail-biter of a game that could go either way.

Watching the NFL's crown jewel on TV is one thing, but nothing compares to seeing Pat Mahomes and Brock Purdy square off in person. Super Bowl LVIII will go on record as one of the most expensive Super Bowl games in history. But if seeing a Super Bowl played live is on your bucket list, this is the game to splurge on and see in person.

It's not too late to get tickets for this weekend's game, but the clock is ticking. Keep reading to find out how to get tickets for the 2024 Super Bowl and find out how much they'll cost.

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The game will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

Where is Super Bowl LVIII?

The 2024 Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

How much are tickets to Super Bowl LVIII?

When it comes to buying tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl, the question isn't if you can find tickets. The question is how much are you willing to pay to attend the 2024 Super Bowl?

Tickets for the 2024 Super Bowl are currently available through resale services like Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and StubHub. As of this article's writing, tickets start around $5,000 each, with the best seats costing $30,000 or more. But we've seen seats go as high as $100,000 each, depending on who you buy from and where the seats are located in the stadium.

Note that some tickets are being sold as a block, and cannot be split up into individual seats. Listings will vary.

Ticketmaster's NFL Ticket Exchange is the league's official hub for fans to buy and sell tickets to NFL regular season games, the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl. That means Super Bowl LVIII tickets are guaranteed by Ticketmaster: The seat you purchase is the seat you'll sit in at the game.

What to know about buying Super Bowl LVIII tickets from Ticketmaster:

Ticketmaster charges resale ticket buyers approximately 12.5% of the ticket price in fees.

You can buy ticket insurance through Ticketmaster.

All sales are final (no refunds or exchanges), but you can resell you tickets if you can't make Sunday's game.

You can buy Super Bowl LVIII tickets on Ticketmaster with or without a Ticketmaster account.

Ticketmaster offers mobile tickets for faster delivery.

No matter which team you're rooting for, or if you're just wanting the experience of attending a Super Bowl in person, StubHub's FanProtect Guarantee ensures your tickets are real, or you get your money back.

What to know about buying Super Bowl LVIII tickets from StubHub:

If there's a problem with your tickets, StubHub will guarantee comparable or better tickets, or give you your money back.

StubHub's fees vary depending on the event, popularity of the event and the venue. Check the service fees before you confirm your order.

You can also purchase tickets to Super Bowl LVIII from SeatGeek, which promises a fan-friendly, easy ticket-buying experience. Features like Deal Score offer a rating of the seats you're looking to purchase. The platform's SeatGeek Swaps is a program where eligible tickets may be returned for a promo code up to 72 hours in advance. (Check eligibility on the tickets you're looking to buy before confirming your order.)

What to know about buying tickets from SeatGeek:

SeatGeek's fees vary depending on the event and venue. Check the service fees before you confirm your order.

To see how much you'll be charged in fees, toggle to see prices with fees when choosing your seats.

When you choose your seats, SeatGeek's website will show you what view of the field you'll have from your seats.

All seats bought on SeakGeek are backed by the site's BuyerGuarantee.

Vivid Seats is an online ticket marketplace where fans can buy and sell tickets to sporting events like the 2024 Super Bowl, concerts and live events.

What to know about buying tickets from Vivid Seats:

Vivid Seats charges additional service charges and fees, which vary for events, venues and popularity of events.

Vivid Seats guarantees the tickets you buy are valid seats for the event for which you're purchasing.

If an event is cancelled (with no reschedule date provided), you'll be fully refunded for the price of your tickets plus service fees, minus a restocking fee. Or, a credit for a future event will be issued.

How to buy Super Bowl LVIII tickets online

Most online ticket marketplaces won't require you to create an account on their site to browse for tickets or to purchase them. You only need to create an account if you're going to take advantage of a presale.

Once you're on a ticket resale site, search for Super Bowl LVIII. You'll have the opportunity to create filters in your search for how many tickets you'd like to purchase and the price range you'd like to stay within. Once entered, you'll be given choices of seats that fall into the parameters selected. Some sites will show you a view of the seats you'll be purchasing.

After you select the seats you'd like to purchase, you'll enter your credit card information and how you'd like the tickets delivered. Most sites offer mobile delivery to your phone. Make sure to confirm the price with fees before you confirm your order. Most sites charge approximately 12% on resale ticket purchases, which can add hundreds or thousands of dollars in fees to your purchase depending on the seats you choose.

How to avoid getting scammed when purchasing tickets online

When buying tickets online for any event, it's important to choose a reputable online ticket marketplace that guarantees and verifies the validity of the tickets you're looking to purchase. Look for ticket platforms that have full refund policies and accessible customer service representatives should you lose your tickets, not be able to access them online, or find they aren't valid after all.

Before purchasing tickets for a marquee event like the 2024 Super Bowl, compare prices with similar seats in comparable sections. When sellers put their Super Bowl 2024 tickets up for sale online, the seller sets the price, but the selling platform has suggested a price range. Beware of prices that seem too good to be true -- that's often the first sign of a scam.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl if you can't get tickets to the game

Christian McCaffrey #23, George Kittle #85, Deebo Samuel #19, Trent Williams #71, Fred Warner #54 and Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrate after the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

While many of us dream of sitting on the 40 yard line at the Super Bowl, most of us won't be able to join fans inside Allegiant Stadium this year. Watching from home is the next best seat.

The 2024 Super Bowl will air live on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream exclusively on Paramount+. While most cable subscriptions carry CBS, it's easy to watch the game even if you don't have cable. Your best options for watching are below.

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS or Nickelodeon, you can stream Super Bowl LVIII and the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show through a subscription to Paramount+. In addition to NFL football, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games (with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription) as well, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

You can get a seven-day free trial to Paramount+. A subscription to Paramount+ Essential is $5.99 per month. Bundle Paramount+ with Showtime for just $11.99 per month.

Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+ and watch the 2024 Super Bowl

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essential tier (catch all live NFL games airing on CBS and Super Bowl LVIII), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals, same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to stream the Super Bowl through the Paramount+.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly -- sometimes same day -- without paying Instacart Uber Eats

Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

You can also catch the 2024 Super Bowl on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Super Bowl, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Super Bowl without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, you'll have access to college football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 186 channels, including NFL Network.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

If you want to catch Super Bowl LVIII on your phone, check out NFL+. The premium streaming service is $7 per month, but NFL+ is currently offering an annual subscription at 60% off the regular rate. You'll pay just $20 for a yearly subscription.

NFL+ offers access to the NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Watch the 2024 Super Bowl live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can watch the 2024 Super Bowl, locally aired NFL games, NBA, NHL, MLB and college sports on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It received signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable.